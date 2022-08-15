Millie Bobby Brown Reveals She’s Enrolled at Purdue University

Watch : Millie Bobby Brown Seeking Therapy for Online Bullying

Millie Bobby Brown is heading back to Indiana—but not to Hawkins.

During a new interview with Allure, the Stranger Things star, 18, shared that she has enrolled as an online student at Purdue University, which is located in West Lafayette, Indiana.

Millie says she will be studying human services where "you learn about the system and how to help young people."

According to Purdue's website, the school's human services program is "designed to provide students with basic knowledge in human development and family studies, skills for working with people in service agencies, and program evaluation skills."

And while Millie's schedule will be getting busy with her new classes, that is not stopping her from focusing on her career.

Her family's production company, PCMA Productions, is credited on the Netflix films Enola Holmes, its sequel Enola Holmes 2, which is due out this fall, and Damsel, which is slated to be released in 2023.