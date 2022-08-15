Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Returning to the U.K. Sooner Than You Think

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are heading back across the pond.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will travel to the United Kingdom and Germany this September to support a number of causes, a spokesperson for the couple announced on Aug. 15.
"Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to visit with several charities close to their hearts in early September," the rep said in a statement.
So where will they be going? Harry and Meghan will attend the One Young World 2022 Manchester Summit in the U.K. on Sept. 5.
The event, per its website, brings together young leaders from every country and sector to drive social impact in-person and online. Attending delegates can listen to speeches, panels and workshops, and the event announced that Meghan will deliver a keynote address at the Opening Ceremony. In addition, the organization shared that Meghan and Harry will be meeting with a group of delegates whose work champions gender equality. Meghan has been a One Young World counselor since 2014 and has attended past summits.
"She has continued to work with and support a number of One Young World Ambassadors," the organization wrote on Instagram, "particularly those working for equal rights for women and girls."
Next on the itinerary? They'll then go to Germany to attend the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 One Year to Go event on Sept. 6. The Invictus Games were originally scheduled to be held in Germany this year but had to be postponed until 2023 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Harry is the founder of the Invictus Games, which were first held in London in 2014 and uses sport to support the recovery and rehabilitation of servicemen and women and honor them. Over the years, Meghan has also supported the games (you may recall, she and Harry made their first public appearance as a couple at the 2017 Invictus Games).
Afterwards, Harry and Meghan will travel back to the U.K. for the WellChild Awards on Sept. 8. The national charity, per its website, enables "children and young people with exceptional health needs" to receive care at home versus in hospital when possible, and the awards celebrate "the inspirational qualities of the UK's seriously ill children and young people, along with those who go that extra mile to make a difference to their lives," including doctors and nurses. Harry became patron of WellChild in 2007 and he and Meghan have attended several of its events over the years.
Harry and Meghan live in California with their two children Archie Harrison, 3, and Lilibet Diana, 14 months, and have returned to the U.K. a few times since stepping back as senior members of the royal family in 2020, with their most recent visit being in June for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee.
"Home for me now is, for the time being, it's in the States," Hary told Today's Hoda Kotb in April. "And it feels that way, as well. We've been welcomed with open arms and it's got such a great community up in Santa Barbara."