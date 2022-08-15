Dancing With The Stars’ Cheryl Burke Celebrates 4 Years of Sobriety

Watch : Cheryl Burke Reveals the Hardest Working Celeb on "DWTS"

Cheryl Burke is celebrating an important milestone in her sobriety journey.

In a TikTok video posted to her channel Aug. 14, the Dancing With the Stars pro shared that she is celebrating being sober for the past four years. Burke captioned her celebratory video with hashtags including, "sobriety rocks" and "one day at a time."

The 38-year-old first opened up about her journey to sobriety in September 2020. That fall, Burke revealed that she was happy to be partnered up with Backstreet Boys alum AJ McLean for the ABC competitive show since they were both on paths to sobriety.

"That's why I really wanted AJ," she said during an episode of the LadyGang podcast. "Because I'm like, for him to be maybe partnered with someone who is just, like, still fresh in the scene or likes to go out, I was a little worried just as a friend in a way...But, then I'm glad we're partnered up together."