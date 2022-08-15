Adele Sets the Record Straight on Rich Paul Engagement Rumors

Watch : Adele's BF Rich Paul Sits Next to Her Ex-Husband at Concert

Haven't you heard the rumors about Adele and Rich Paul?

The superstar singer and the sports agent have been sparking engagement speculation for months, ever since she was spotted wearing a diamond ring on that finger at the 2022 BRIT Awards. At the time, Adele played coy about the rumors, deciding not to confirm or deny their engagement. But now, in a recent interview with Elle, the "Easy On Me" artist set the record straight on her relationship status.

"I'm not married," she cheekily teased when asked about a possible engagement to Rich. "I'm not married. I'm not married! I'm just in loooove! I'm happy as I'll ever be. I might as well be married."

Later, the outlet noted, Adele finally addressed that award show sparkler. "I'm not engaged," she confirmed. "I just love high-end jewelry, boy!"

While Adele, 34, and Rich, 40, are not engaged yet, the Grammy winner—who was previously married to Simon Konecki—told Elle she "absolutely" wants to tie the knot again.