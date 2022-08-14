Inside Dixie D'Amelio's 21st Birthday Celebration in Las Vegas With Charli D'Amelio and Landon Barker

Watch : Dixie D'Amelio Is FREAKING OUT About Presenting at BBMAs 2022

The heart of Dixie D'Amelio is in Vegas, baby!

The influencer celebrated her 21st birthday in Las Vegas this weekend. She was joined by her parents, Heidi D'Amelio and Marc D'Amelio, little sister Charli D'Amelio and the fellow TikToker's boyfriend Landon Barker—Travis Barker's son, as well as other friends.

The celebration kicked off Aug. 11. Charli and Landon, who are both 18, joined Dixie, the girls' parents and other guests, including other influencers, for dinner at Carversteak restaurant at Resorts World Las Vegas. The party of 30 sipped mocktails and ate in the Whiskey Room and Knife Shop private dining rooms, a source told E! News.

The group enjoyed dishes such as Regiss Ova caviar, chilled shellfish platters, surf n' turf, petit filet, miso-glazed black cod, organic roasted chicken and other savory side dishes before tucking into a chocolate cake and vanilla bean crème brulée duo for dessert. Dixie was also surprised with a butterscotch sundae complete with gold shavings, red velvet macaroons and a sparkler. The guests broke out in song and dance before heading out, the source said.