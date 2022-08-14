Exclusive

Inside Dixie D'Amelio's 21st Birthday Celebration in Las Vegas With Charli D'Amelio and Landon Barker

Dixie D'Amelio celebrated a milestone birthday with sister Charli D'Amelio and the fellow TikTok star's boyfriend Landon Barker in Las Vegas. Check out exclusive details and pics of the festivities.

The heart of Dixie D'Amelio is in Vegas, baby!

The influencer celebrated her 21st birthday in Las Vegas this weekend. She was joined by her parents, Heidi D'Amelio and Marc D'Amelio, little sister Charli D'Amelio and the fellow TikToker's boyfriend Landon BarkerTravis Barker's son, as well as other friends.

The celebration kicked off Aug. 11. Charli and Landon, who are both 18, joined Dixie, the girls' parents and other guests, including other influencers, for dinner at Carversteak restaurant at Resorts World Las Vegas. The party of 30 sipped mocktails and ate in the Whiskey Room and Knife Shop private dining rooms, a source told E! News.

The group enjoyed dishes such as Regiss Ova caviar, chilled shellfish platters, surf n' turf, petit filet, miso-glazed black cod, organic roasted chicken and other savory side dishes before tucking into a chocolate cake and vanilla bean crème brulée duo for dessert. Dixie was also surprised with a butterscotch sundae complete with gold shavings, red velvet macaroons and a sparkler. The guests broke out in song and dance before heading out, the source said.

photos
Behind the Scenes of Dixie D'Amelio's "One Whole Day" Music Video

On Aug. 13, Dixie relaxed by the pool at one of the Resorts World Las Vegas' "palaces" and had brunch with her guests. For dinner, they visited the restaurant Fuhu. The birthday girl then watched a custom firework show and finished the night at Zouk Nightclub. There, she and her crew hung out at a stage table, while she went behind the DJ booth with Louis The Child and took pics with the crowd.

The following day, Dixie and her group spent the afternoon at Ayu Dayclub at Resorts World Las Vegas. They partied in a private bungalow while DJ Snake, a Zouk Group resident DJ, brought the birthday girl onstage, the source said.

She and her group later had dinner at Wally's Wine & Spirits and finished the night at Gatsby's Cocktail Lounge.

See exclusive photos from Dixie's 21st birthday celebration below:

Tony Tran / Resorts World Las Vegas
Family Pic

Dixie and her family pose in front of a birthday billboard as she celebrates her 21st birthday in Las Vegas.

Tony Tran / Resorts World Las Vegas
Time for Dessert!

Dixie enjoys a birthday dessert at Carversteak restaurant at Resorts World Las Vegas.

Tony Tran / Resorts World Las Vegas
Birthday Dinner

The TikTok star and her guests visit Fuhu at Resorts World Las Vegas for dinner and some Dom Perignon.

Tony Tran / Resorts World Las Vegas
Birthday Spread

Dixie's birthday celebration awaits!

Tony Tran / Resorts World Las Vegas
Birthday Party

Dixie parties at Zouk Nightclub in Resorts World Las Vegas.

Tony Tran / Resorts World Las Vegas
Dixie& Louis The Child

At Zouk Nightclub, Dixie goes behind the DJ booth with the musical group.

Tony Tran / Resorts World Las Vegas
Partying With Friends

Dixie and her guests pose for a group pic.

Tony Tran / Resorts World Las Vegas
Dixie & DJ Snake

At Ayu Dayclub, Dixie and her guests party in their private bungalow before DJ Snake, the resident Zouk Group DJ, who brings the star onstage.

Tony Tran / Resorts World Las Vegas
Happy Birthday Dixie

Dixie poses with performers at Ayu Dayclub.

Tony Tran / Resorts World Las Vegas
Birthday Girl

Dixie continues her 21st birthday celebration at Ayu Dayclub, Resorts World Las Vegas's pool party that transports guests to Southeast Asia's idyllic islands.

