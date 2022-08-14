Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Seen in First Joint Appearance Months After Oscars Slap

Watch : Willow Smith Addresses Backlash to Dad Will Smith's Oscars Slap

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are putting on a united front.

The couple was photographed leaving Nobu in Malibu, Calif. together on Aug. 13, marking their first joint public appearance since Will infamously slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars five months earlier.

During their most recent outing, Will was seen wearing a navy polo shirt, matching pants and ball cap, while Jada wore a black utility-style jumpsuit with a flannel tied around her waist and oversized shades.

On March 27, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum, 53, made headlines after he rushed the Oscars stage and struck Chris, 57, in the face, following a joke the host made about his wife and her then-hairstyle.

Will, who later won the award for Best Actor for his performance in King Richard, subsequently resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and issued a public apology to Chris on Instagram.