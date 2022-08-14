Salman Rushdie Suffered "Life Changing Injuries" in Attack and Has Been Able to Talk to Family, Son Says

Watch : Top Chef's Padma Lakshmi REACTS to Emmy 2022 Nomination

Salman Rushdie is on the road to recovery after suffered "life-changing injuries" in an attack last week.

His son Zafar Rushdie provided a health update about his dad in a statement released on behalf of his family on Twitter on Aug. 14, two days after the 75-year-old was stabbed onstage at a speaking event in upstate New York.

"My father remains in critical condition in hospital receiving extensive ongoing medical treatment," the statement said. "We are extremely relieved that yesterday he was taken off the ventilator and additional oxygen and he was able to say a few words. Though his life changing injuries are severe, his usual feisty & defiant sense of humour remains intact."

The family continued, "We are so grateful to all the audience members who bravely leapt to his defence and administered first aid along with the police and doctors who have cared for him and for the outpouring of love and support from around the world. We ask for continued patience and privacy as the family come together at his bedside to support and help him through this time."