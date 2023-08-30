Amazon Reviewers Swear By This Genius Cleaning Ball to Keep Their Bags Dirt & Crumb-Free

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Got a problem with crumbs, lint and dirt at the bottom of your purse? We've got an Amazon find you're sure to love. It's a genius cleaning product Amazon reviewers can't stop raving about, it has over 4,100 five-star reviews and it's affordable at less than $15.
The Clean Ball by Sauberkugel is a small sticky ball enclosed in a honeycomb shell that was made to get rid of dirt and debris. It's super easy to use. All you have to do is toss it into your bag and let it do its thing as you go about your day. You can even move your bag yourself to help the ball roll around to pick up as much as possible. Once you're done cleaning your purse, just take the ball out of its shell and wash it under water.
It's a clever little cleaning gadget that takes very minimal effort to use. It's a lot easier than trying to shake out all the dirt and crumbs yourself. It's no wonder Amazon shoppers can't stop raving over how amazing the product is. In fact, numerous Amazon reviewers said they love it so much, they give it as gifts to all their friends.
To learn more and to get one for your purse, check out the below.
Sauberkugel The Clean Ball
Sauberkugel's The Clean Ball is described as "the new and easy way to keep all your bags clean." It's small and about the size of a golf ball. It's made of 100% recyclable materials and it's "infinitely reusable." All you have to do is remove the sticky ball from the honeycomb shell, give it a wash and it's good to go again. You can get one ball in hot pink or black for $12, or buy a set of three colors for $34.
Wondering what your fellow Amazon shoppers think about The Clean Ball? Check out the following reviews.
"Very shocked! I kept seeing this thing everywhere ,so I decided to try it thinking it wouldn't really work, but it does! I empty my bag, throw it in, shake it around and BOOM! All the little dust and crumbs stick to the ball. It's very easy to clean too. Just run it under water and done! Glad I took a chance because this thing is great."
"This product is exactly what I've been looking for. Does exactly what it says. Catches all the lint, dog hair and other various 'stuff' floating around your bag! Works well, just as stated. Recommend."
"I found out about this little gadget on a TikTok video, and thought I'd give it a try. I usually keep some sort of snack in my purse, and as much as I try to keep the containers sealed, I inevitably end up with those annoying little 'micro-crumbs' at the bottom. As soon as I ordered this ball, I put it straight into my purse, and within a day or two, it was already time to wash it! It picks up a lot for being so small! Pro tip: To open it, squeeze the thick ring around the middle and it should pop apart pretty easily. Rinse off the sticky ball part with just water, then put it back together and let it air dry for a couple of hours. Good as new!"
"Purchased after seeing it in a TikTok video and it works soooo well in my purse. Best invention."
"This thing is fantastic. It's washable and picks up all the crumbs at the bottom of my purse — trust, there are many. I have already recommended to friends."
"These are THE BEST. They collect so much dirt and dust from my tote bag and keep everything clean. Super small and easy to clean as well!!"
"These are the kind of products that I'm like, 'Why didn't I think of this?' It's amazing. Perfect size. Just plop it in and it does the work for you. It's amazing and so cute."
Looking for more TikTok-inspired finds? Check out 72 Internet-Famous Fashion Finds to Add to Your Amazon Cart Now.
—Originally published on Aug. 14, 2022, at 4:00 a.m. PT