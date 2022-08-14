Megan Thee Stallion Jokingly Grills Natalia Dyer About Stranger Things Love Triangle

As a Stranger Things stan, Megan Thee Stallion hilariously laid into actress Natalia Dyer about her character’s romantic choices on the Netflix series’ fourth season.

By Ashley Joy Parker Aug 14, 2022 4:58 PMTags
TVCelebritiesThe Tonight ShowStranger ThingsMegan Thee Stallion
Watch: Stranger Things Season 5: EVERYTHING You Need to Know

Going savage for Team Stancy.

Megan Thee Stallion made it clear where her allegiance lies when it comes to the love triangle which developed in season four of Stranger Things. While appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon along the Netflix show's star Natalia Dyer, the "Body" rapper jokingly confronted the actress over her character Nancy Wheeler's choice to date Jonathan Byers (Charlie Heaton) over her ex Steve Harrington (Joe Keery).

"I'm Team Stancy. I want Steve," Meghan, 27, stated before starting to recap the storyline. "Let's talk about it, though. Okay, so boom. At first, you liked Steve. You were into Steve, and then you just kind of like dumped him. No caution, he didn't know what was happening."

She continued, "Y'all keep throwing the kids on him to babysit. He keeps saving y'all life. All he do is save y'all life. He was beating everybody up, and you're like, 'Oh man, I'm going to Jonathan. Sorry.'"

photos
Stranger Things Season 5: Everything We Know

Natalia, 27, appeared amused at Megan's passion for the characters and admitted she does "feel bad" about Nancy's choices. 

"Honestly, I just think the way Jonathan and Nancy happened, I was like...she doesn't always make the most morally right decisions all the time," she said. "But that's human."

Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

When host Jimmy Fallon tried to steer the conversation to what fans can expect from Stranger Things in its upcoming finale season, Megan couldn't let the subject go.

"Wait, wait, wait. 'Cause we didn't even get to the juicy part," she added. "So then, in this last season, you was flirting with Steve. So like, what's it really giving, Nancy? I feel like you like Steve still."

Hilariously, Natalia—who has been romantically linked to her co-star Charlie IRL since 2016—responded, "You know, I have options, I guess."

Trending Stories

1

Kim Zolciak's Daughter Ariana Arrested for DUI and Denies Allegations

2

Beverly Hills, 90210’s Denise Dowse Dead at 64

3

Why Southern Charm's Taylor Ann Green & Shep Rose Really Split

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Kim Zolciak's Daughter Ariana Arrested for DUI and Denies Allegations

2

Beverly Hills, 90210’s Denise Dowse Dead at 64

3

Why Southern Charm's Taylor Ann Green & Shep Rose Really Split

4

Carson Daly Recalls Fearing Death at "Insane" Woodstock ’99 Festival

5

Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death