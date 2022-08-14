Megan Thee Stallion Jokingly Grills Natalia Dyer About Stranger Things Love Triangle

Watch : Stranger Things Season 5: EVERYTHING You Need to Know

Going savage for Team Stancy.

Megan Thee Stallion made it clear where her allegiance lies when it comes to the love triangle which developed in season four of Stranger Things. While appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon along the Netflix show's star Natalia Dyer, the "Body" rapper jokingly confronted the actress over her character Nancy Wheeler's choice to date Jonathan Byers (Charlie Heaton) over her ex Steve Harrington (Joe Keery).

"I'm Team Stancy. I want Steve," Meghan, 27, stated before starting to recap the storyline. "Let's talk about it, though. Okay, so boom. At first, you liked Steve. You were into Steve, and then you just kind of like dumped him. No caution, he didn't know what was happening."

She continued, "Y'all keep throwing the kids on him to babysit. He keeps saving y'all life. All he do is save y'all life. He was beating everybody up, and you're like, 'Oh man, I'm going to Jonathan. Sorry.'"