Kim Zolciak's Daughter Ariana Arrested for DUI and Denies Allegations

Ariana Biermann, the daughter of Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak-Biermann has been arrested in on suspicion of driving under the influence, while her lawyer says his client is not guilty.

The 20-year-old social media influencer was charged with the misdemeanor of driving under the influence, misdemeanor improper/erratic lane change and underage alcohol possession/purchase of alcohol in Forsyth County, Ga., according to public records obtained by People, on Aug. 13. The outlet reports that Ariana has since been released on a $5,120 bond.

Following the incident, Ariana's attorney Justin Spizman confirmed to E! News that Ariana was charged with a DUI. "We deny she was impaired by any substance at all," he said in a statement.

He also said, "Ariana was involved in a minor fender bender. When police arrived on scene, the investigating officer immediately initiated an investigation for DUI. Despite Ariana's constant invocation that she was upset and anxious from the minor accident, the officer incorrectly concluded she was impaired by alcohol. That was not the case."

The lawyer added, "She wholly denies these allegations and intends to fight these charges because she is not guilty of them."