Comedian Teddy Ray Dead at 32

The comedy world has lost a rising star.

Teddy Ray, a comedian who was featured on the HBO series Pause with Sam Jay and the Comedy Central show How to Be Broke, has died just two weeks after his 32nd birthday.

The Riverside County, Calif. coroner's office confirmed to E! News that the performer, whose real name is Theadore Brown, died on Aug. 12 at a private residence in Rancho Mirage, Calif.

A police spokesperson told the Los Angeles Times that that morning of Aug. 12, deputies responded to a call about a death at a home in the desert town. The spokesperson added, "The cause of death isn't known." The case remains under investigation, the coroner's office said.

E! News has reached out to the police for comment and has not heard back.

Comedy Central paid tribute to Teddy, who was from the city of Gardena, on Twitter on Aug. 12. "Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer," the channel's message said. "He'll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community."