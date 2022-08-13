Jennifer Lopez Sends Britney Spears a Message of Support Amid Singer's Feud With Kevin Federline

Watch : Britney Spears Shares MORE Kevin Federline Feud Details

Jennifer Lopez has got Britney Spears' back.

On Aug 13, the "Let's Get Loud" singer reposted on her Instagram Story a now-deleted post shared by the fellow pop star, while including a photo of the two posing together at the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards.

In Britney's original post, which featured a home video of the pop star, she had shared some words of wisdom she once heard from J.Lo. "As Jennifer Lopez once said 'You look right down that camera and tell every little girl in the world to get loud and never ever back down to giving light to injustice'," Britney wrote on Instagram, along with the video. "I'm here to share that freedom is a state of mind!"

Britney also wrote, "In a world where you have the right to use your feet…heart… mouth… eyes…and body…to express yourself however you may !!! Declaration of INDEPENDENCE … for equality and to be equal !!!"

In her repost, Jennifer, 53, wrote, "Stay strong," in support of Britney, 40.