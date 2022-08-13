Salman Rushdie's Alleged Attacker Pleads Not Guilty to Attempted Murder

Watch : Top Chef's Padma Lakshmi REACTS to Emmy 2022 Nomination

UPDATE: At an Aug. 13 arraignment at a New York court, Hadi Matar's attorney entered a not-guilty plea on his client's behalf to charges of attempted murder and assault, NBC News reported. Matar, arrested following an alleged attack on Salman Rushdie, was remanded without bail at the Chautauqua County Jail, police said in a statement. His next court appearance was scheduled for Aug. 19.

A 24-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder of Salman Rushdie after the famed author was attacked and severely wounded onstage at a speaking event in upstate New York.

New York State police said in a statement that they arrested Hadi Matar of Fairview, NJ on Aug. 12 following the incident. He was charged with second-degree attempted murder and second-degree assault, both felonies, and transported to Chautauqua County Jail.

The day before, Rushdie, also known as Padma Laksmi's ex-husband, appeared at an event at the Chautauqua Institution in Chautauqua, NY, as a guest speaker. Matar allegedly "ran up onto the stage" and attacked Rushdie, 75," who "suffered an apparent stab wound to the neck and chest and was transported by helicopter to an area hospital," police said in their statement.