Teen Mom's Tyler Baltierra Shares 24-Pound Body Transformation

Tyler Baltierra is showing off a recent accomplishment he's proud of.
The Teen Mom star—who is married to Catelynn Lowell—shared his latest body transformation on Instagram. "OFFICIALLY DONE with this cut," he wrote in an Aug. 11 post. "I managed to drop 24 POUNDS while maintaining the strength I built while I was gaining!"
Sharing a split image photograph, Tyler noted that the top one was taken at the end of March while the snap at the bottom is his most recent one.
"I'm pretty happy with the results," he said. "It makes me even more pumped to see how the next cut goes after I'm done bulking again!"
The 30-year-old shared that he decided to "shift" his body goals to "focus more on aesthetics/muscle building for this next bulk cycle" instead of strengthening his build as he was before.
The reality TV star also explained his decision behind sharing the photos.
"I still have a long way to go until I reach my ultimate goal," Tyler wrote, "but I promised myself that I would post more about my fitness journey, because It helps keep me accountable."
At the end of his message, Tyler made sure to thank the people who helped get him to where he is now.
He shares four children together with Catelynn: 11-month-old Rya, Novalee, 7, and Vaeda, 3.>bold names They're also the biological parents of daughter Carly, 12, who was born in 2009 and put up for adoption.
They appeared together on 16 & Pregnant in 2009 and Teen Mom OG.