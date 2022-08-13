Teen Mom's Tyler Baltierra Shares 24-Pound Body Transformation

Watch : Teen Mom's Amber Portwood Loses Custody of Son James

Tyler Baltierra is showing off a recent accomplishment he's proud of.

The Teen Mom star—who is married to Catelynn Lowell—shared his latest body transformation on Instagram. "OFFICIALLY DONE with this cut," he wrote in an Aug. 11 post. "I managed to drop 24 POUNDS while maintaining the strength I built while I was gaining!"

Sharing a split image photograph, Tyler noted that the top one was taken at the end of March while the snap at the bottom is his most recent one.

"I'm pretty happy with the results," he said. "It makes me even more pumped to see how the next cut goes after I'm done bulking again!"