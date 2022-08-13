Carson Daly Recalls Fearing Death at "Insane" Woodstock ’99 Festival

Watch : Carson Daly Reflects on "TRL" 20 Years Later

Carson Daly is remembering a terrifying time in music history.

Following the release of the Netflix documentary Trainwreck: Woodstock '99, Carson recalled what it was like to host MTV's Total Request Live at the Woodstock '99 festival.

"All I can say is I thought I was going to die," he wrote in an Aug. 11 Instagram post.

Carson, 49, said it "started off great" as he interviewed artists like Jay Kay of the band Jamiroquai from the side of the main stage. But then they "started getting pelted with bottles, rocks, lighters, all of it," he recalled.

According to Rolling Stone, the event, which was an ode to the original Woodstock festival in 1969, hosted over 200,000 people in New York and ended in riots, violence, allegations of sexual assault and fire set off by festival-goers.

"It got insane, fast," Carson continued. "Nightfall, Limp plays 'Break Stuff' & the prisoners were officially running the prison."

He explained that while turmoil erupted, he can "remember feeling like I was in another country during military conflict."