Banana Republic's Extra 50% Off Clearance Sale: Get $3 Tops, $20 Sweaters, $40 Blazers & More Great Deals

Banana Republic has all the classy and chic styles you can wear to work, brunch, a casual daytime outing and beyond. They just have the type of clothing that can make you look and feel totally put together. While admittedly, Banana Republic can be on the splurge-y side, you can actually find some really great budget-friendly options by shopping at Banana Republic Factory. This weekend, it's the idea time to shop because they're having a huge clearance sale that you definitely don't want to miss.
Right now, Banana Republic Factory is offering an extra 50% off all clearance styles as well as 50% off pretty much everything else on site including new arrivals. With savings like that, you can find some pretty jaw-dropping deals like this $120 linen-blend blazer for $42. It's perfectly lightweight for the summer and it comes in a wide range of sizes. You can also add new pieces to your fall 2022 wardrobe by snagging these $20 pullover sweaters. They're originally $80, so you're getting an unbelievable deal. In fact, you can even find perfect-for-layering tank tops for as low as $3.
Be sure to check out Banana Republic Factory's extra 50% off clearance sale. We've rounded up some of our favorite deals and styles, check those out below.
Banana Republic Linen-Blend Blazer
This stylish linen-blend blazer, made exclusively for Banana Republic Factory, features a classic double breasted closure, welt front pockets and lightweight shoulder pads. It's originally $120, but it's on sale now for $42. Sizes range from 00 to 20, and it's available in both regular and petite sizes. There are multiple colors to choose from.
Banana Republic Off-Shoulder Top
This striped off-shoulder top is such a summer wardrobe staple. It comes in red stripes and navy. Plus, it's on sale now for just $14.
Banana Republic Strappy Casual Sandals
Banana Republic took the average flip flop and gave it a super sophisticated twist. These strappy casual sandals come in three colors: natural stone, black and yellow. They're originally $60 but on sale now for $17.
Banana Republic Pique Knit Blazer
The Banana Republic Pique Knit Blazer in Snow Day stripes is effortlessly cool. Shoppers say it's lightweight, versatile and can be worn dressed up or down. It's originally $130, but you can get it on sale today for $45.
Banana Republic Tailored Ribbed Cardigan
This obsession-worthy cardigan comes in three highly versatile colors: white, black and gray. They're originally $85, but you can get them on sale now for $42.
Banana Republic Pique Knit Blazer
If you prefer a classic solid color blazer, you can snag the Pique Knit Blazer in either navy or light gray for just $31. Considering the original price is $90, you're getting an amazing deal.
Banana Republic Crepe Top
This chic Banana Republic Crepe Top is the perfect layering piece for jackets, cardigans or blazers. It also looks super cute on its own. It's currently available in five colors with a size range of XXS to XXL. It's originally $40, but you can get it on sale now for $16.
Banana Republic Tape Yarn Sweater
Banana Republic's Tape Yarn Sweater is the perfect piece to take you from summer to fall. Reviewers say it has a nice weight and texture, and doesn't look bulky if worn under a blazer. Best part is, it's originally $80 but on sale for $24. There are three colors to choose from.
Banana Republic Oversized Denim Jacket
You can't go wrong with a denim jacket, especially one that's as casual-cool as this oversized denim jacket made for Banana Republic Factory. It's originally $100 but you can get it on sale for $35.
Banana Republic Marled Pullover Sweater
Get your closet ready for the upcoming fall season by snagging one of these classic pullover sweaters. There are three colors to choose from, and they're on sale for $20.
