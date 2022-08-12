Alyssa Scott on "Verge of Tears" Remembering Baby Zen’s Brain Surgery One Year Ago

Watch : Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 8 With Model Bre Tiesi

Alyssa Scott is remembering how different life looked one year ago.

The model shared an emotional message on her Instagram Story on Aug. 12, as she continues to mourn the loss of her and Nick Cannon's 5-month-old son Zen, who died from a brain tumor last year.

Alyssa recalled how her son's health took a downturn, writing, "I can't believe it's been a year since what I thought would be a quick doctor visit turned into a 5 day hospital stay."

She said they "showed up at 9" and just a few hours later, Zen was having brain surgery at eight weeks old.

"I will never be the same," Alyssa said. "My body feels it. I've been on the verge of tears the last few days. Trying to keep a forward momentum."

She shared a photo of her son wrapped in a blue blanket and wrote, "I miss my boy."