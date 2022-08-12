This Is the Marriage Advice David and Victoria Beckham Gave to Son Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz

Watch : Halle Bailey Shares Best Career Advice From Beyonce

With 23 years of marriage under their belt, Victoria and David Beckham had plenty of words of wisdom to share with their newlywed son, Brooklyn Beckham, and his wife, Nicola Peltz.

Brooklyn recalled that his parents told him, "Just love each other, try and not worry about anything, and keep working," exclusively with E! News' Daily Pop at the Variety Power of Young Hollywood event on Aug. 11, at which he was among this year's honorees. Their last bit of advice? "Just try and have fun."

Brooklyn has certainly been enjoying married life since he Nicola tied the knot in April. "I have my best mate with me all the time," he gushed to Daily Pop's Francesca Amiker. "So, it's amazing."

He even honored the 27-year-old actress with some body ink, as he got her eyes tattooed on the back of his neck, explaining to Daily Pop, "My wife has gorgeous eyes, and I was like, 'Why not?'" His latest tattoo—which he debuted Aug. 11—is also in celebration of their nuptials, as he got the word "married" written across his hand.