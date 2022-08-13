Suni Lee Explains Why a Cotton Candy Machine Is a College Must-Have and Shares More Dorm Essentials

We interviewed Suni Lee because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Suni is a paid spokesperson for Amazon. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Preparing for a new semester is no joke. There is so much to do (and buy) before a school year even starts. And, of course, there's the often-dreaded back-to-college packing. You want to be prepared for every situation, but you can only fit so much in small apartment or dorm room. If the mere thought of packing has you feeling anxious, stop your worrying being Suni Lee is here to share her guidance. The Olympian is a student at Auburn University and an avid Amazon shopper who knows all about making the most of a small space.

Suni teamed up with Amazon to share her back-to-college picks. She told E! News, "One of my favorite things about college is being able to design my dorm and make it my own. That's why I'm so excited to team up with Amazon to share my college must-haves in their fun series Dorm Roomz."

The Dancing With the Stars alum said, "I want to remind students who are gearing up for college this fall that making a small space work for you can be a fun and creative process! So, I worked with Amazon to curate my Dorm Roomz shopping guide to share all my favorites for you to check out too."

Check out Suni's gold medal-worthy recommendations for back to college shopping, including a very convincing explanation that proves a cotton candy machine is a dorm room essential.