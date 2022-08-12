Pete Davidson Proves He's in Good Spirits After Kim Kardashian Split

Watch : Pete Davidson in Trauma Therapy After Kanye West's Posts

Pete Davidson, you're doing amazing, sweetie.

The Saturday Night Live alum was all smiles in photographs taken while arriving on the set of his upcoming movie Wizards!, which is currently filming in Cairns, Australia.

In the Aug. 11 snaps, the comedian cheekily flashed a peace sign and raised his thumb to the photographer. For his day on set, Pete wore a green tank with the number one on it and white basketball shorts. And it seems he took a few style tips from ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian as he unusually coordinated his look with a matching green baseball cap—which he wore backwards for an added flair—and pink sunglasses.

Last week, E! News exclusively revealed that Kim and Pete had called it quits on their nine month romance.