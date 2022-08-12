Lakers GM Rob Pelinka Testifies About Vanessa Bryant's Emotional Distress Over Crash Site Photos

Watch : Vanessa Bryant Cries in Court During Trial Against L.A. County

Vanessa Bryant is still traumatized by the death of husband Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna "Gigi" Bryant, according to close family friend and Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka.

During Vanessa's ongoing trial against L.A. County for invasion of privacy and negligence, Rob testified to the emotional distress the 40-year-old constantly faces after learning that sheriff's deputies and firefighters had taken and shared unauthorized photos from the January 2020 helicopter crash that killed Kobe and Gigi, as well as seven others.

Taking the stand in a federal courtroom on Aug. 11, Rob said he has witnessed Vanessa suffer panic attacks on "numerous occasions" over the existence of the images. While Rob noted that she is "always very mindful of being strong and courageous in front of her daughters," he testified that Vanessa is wracked with grief and anxiety behind closed doors.

Explaining how he has spent countless nights comforting Vanessa over the phone, Rob said the matriarch once expressed to him how "she didn't know if she could go on, live another day" if her family—including daughters Natalia, 19, Bianka, 5, and Capri, 3—was to ever see the unauthorized crash site photos. The general manager furthered that he "would be horrified" if someone were to show him the images.