Ellen DeGeneres Sends Love to Ex Anne Heche’s Family in Hours Leading Up to Her Death

Watch : Ellen DeGeneres & More Pay Tribute to Anne Heche

Ellen DeGeneres wants Anne Heche's family and friends to know that she cares about them during this difficult time.

Hours before a rep for the Hour of Lead actress, 53, confirmed to E! News that she had died, the former talk show host, 64, took to social media to send her love to those who are close to her ex, including Anne's two sons—Atlas, 13, and Homer, 20.

"This is a sad day," Ellen tweeted Aug. 12. "I'm sending Anne's children, family and friends all of my love."

Ellen's tweet comes a week after Anne was involved in a car crash in Los Angeles, Calif. The actress was reportedly driving her Mini Cooper at a high speed when it "burst into flames and came to rest 30 feet inside the two-story home," according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Anne was treated on the scene and quickly taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.