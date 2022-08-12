Ellen DeGeneres Sends Love to Ex Anne Heche’s Family in Hours Leading Up to Her Death

Ellen DeGeneres wants Anne Heche's family and friends to know that she cares about them during this difficult time.
Hours before a rep for the Hour of Lead actress, 53, confirmed to E! News that she had died, the former talk show host, 64, took to social media to send her love to those who are close to her ex, including Anne's two sons—Atlas, 13, and Homer, 20.
"This is a sad day," Ellen tweeted Aug. 12. "I'm sending Anne's children, family and friends all of my love."
Ellen's tweet comes a week after Anne was involved in a car crash in Los Angeles, Calif. The actress was reportedly driving her Mini Cooper at a high speed when it "burst into flames and came to rest 30 feet inside the two-story home," according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
Anne was treated on the scene and quickly taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
On Aug. 8, her rep told E! News that the Aftermath actress had slipped into a coma and did not "regain consciousness since shortly after the accident."
Four days later, the Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson Jeff Lee confirmed to NBC News that Anne's accident was being investigated as a felony DUI traffic collision after a preliminary test of Anne's blood "revealed the presence of drugs."
Anne's rep later gave an update on the actress' condition, telling E! News in a statement on Aug. 12, "Unfortunately, due to her accident, Anne suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and remains in a coma, in critical condition. She is not expected to survive. It has long been her choice to donate her organs and she is being kept on life support to determine if any are viable."
That same day, Anne's rep shared that she had passed away. "Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend," a rep for the star told E! News in a statement. "Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."
The rep noted that the actress is legally dead per California law, however, her heart is still beating, and she has not been taken off life support in order to allow the One Legacy Foundation enough time to find recipients for her organs.