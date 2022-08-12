Tegan and Sara's Real-Life High School Story Get Its First Teaser

Watch : CUTEST Couples in the Music Industry

Nobody understands adolescent angst better than Tegan and Sara.

On Aug. 12, Amazon Freevee released the first teaser for High School, a series based on the memoir of the same name by the beloved indie pop duo.

The trailer traces the formative and sometimes co-dependent upbringing of the identical twins, played by TikTok creators Railey and Seazynn Gilliland, in their Alberta hometown.

"You've had to share everything," the twins' mother Simone (Cobie Smulders) says. "Maybe this is an opportunity for you to make your own friends."

While the girls explore their own interests—including romantic partners—it's music that brings them together.

The trailer features the girls collaborating on the song "Tegan Didn't Go to School Today." A demo version of the song was featured on their audiobook.

"High School is a story about finding your own identity—a journey made even more complicated when you have a twin whose own struggle and self-discovery so closely mimic your own," according to the streamer. "Told through a backdrop of ‘90s grunge and rave culture, the series weaves between parallel and discordant memories of twin sisters growing up down the hall from one another."