Never Have I Ever Stars Reveal if They're Team Paxton or Team Ben

Warning: The below includes spoilers for season three of Never Have I Ever.
Never Have I Ever has us picking sides.
The third season of the Netflix comedy, which dropped Aug. 12, ended with Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrisnan) on Ben's (Jaren Lewison) doorstep, looking to cash in the "one free boink" card he gave her earlier in the season. The pair, who dated in season two, reunited and ended the season with a make-out session.
But what does that mean for Devi's ex-boyfriend Paxton (Darren Barnet)? Sure, he's going to college in Arizona while Devi stays in California. Sure, Devi seems to finally be fully committed to Ben. But are we so wrong to wonder if there's still a spark there?
So, who falls into Team Ben or Team Paxton? We decided to take it to the sources.
"I like to break mine up into percentage points," Jaren exclusively told E! News. "I go 70 percent Team Ben, I go 20 percent Team Paxton, because I love Daren, and 10 percent Team Devi because we're all rooting for her to find self-love."
Wait, did that just convince us to join Team Ben?
Darren, meanwhile, understands the allure of Ben and Devi, but he's not quite convinced Paxton isn't still in the running.
"In terms of when I see what seems meant to be, the banter between [Devi] and Ben from the get-go, I'm just like, ‘These people are in love.' They're 100 percent in love,'" he said. "But then I think about a relationship and I'm like, ‘This would be the type of relationship where they're always challenging each other for no reason and trying to one up each other.' It's a very decent halfway split for me."
Most importantly: How does Maitreyi feel about all of this?
"I'm, of course, team Devi," she said. "As the person playing this character, who I've become attached to and love and adore, I only want her to grow. If that means messiness, then bring it on. If that means really hard decisions, bring it on."
Never Have I Ever recently wrapped filming its fourth and final season and, while Maitreyi knew better than to spoil how things wrap up, she offered up an assurance that it's all on Devi's terms.
"I can't say what I hope happens because what I hoped happened, did happen," she revealed. "I would just be giving spoilers! Season four is exactly what I would have wanted."
While we wait with anticipation, the third season of Never Have I Ever is available to stream on Netflix.