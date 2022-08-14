Never Have I Ever Stars Reveal if They're Team Paxton or Team Ben

Watch : Never Have I Ever Season 4: Who's Best for Devi?

Warning: The below includes spoilers for season three of Never Have I Ever.

Never Have I Ever has us picking sides.

The third season of the Netflix comedy, which dropped Aug. 12, ended with Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrisnan) on Ben's (Jaren Lewison) doorstep, looking to cash in the "one free boink" card he gave her earlier in the season. The pair, who dated in season two, reunited and ended the season with a make-out session.

But what does that mean for Devi's ex-boyfriend Paxton (Darren Barnet)? Sure, he's going to college in Arizona while Devi stays in California. Sure, Devi seems to finally be fully committed to Ben. But are we so wrong to wonder if there's still a spark there?

So, who falls into Team Ben or Team Paxton? We decided to take it to the sources.

"I like to break mine up into percentage points," Jaren exclusively told E! News. "I go 70 percent Team Ben, I go 20 percent Team Paxton, because I love Daren, and 10 percent Team Devi because we're all rooting for her to find self-love."

Wait, did that just convince us to join Team Ben?