Michelle Branch Arrested for Domestic Assault Amid Split With Husband Patrick Carney

Watch : Michelle Branch & Patrick Carney Split After 3 Years of Marriage

Michelle Branch has been arrested for domestic assault after getting into a physical altercation with her husband, Patrick Carney, E! News can confirm.

On Aug. 11, Nashville police say they were called to the couple's home for a possible domestic disturbance. According to court documents obtained by E! News, the "Everywhere" singer admitted to slapping Patrick in the face "one to two times" and was arrested for domestic assault. Patrick, however, had no visible injuries.

Per the Davidson County Police website, Michelle's bail was set at $1,000 and her next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 7. TMZ reports that the singer was released early because she's breastfeeding her and Patrick's 6-month-old daughter, Willie Jacquet Carney.

E! News has reached out to Michelle and Patrick's reps but have not heard back yet.

The Wreckers singer's arrest comes two days after she tweeted and deleted that Patrick had been cheating on her while she was at home with their newborn baby. (The couple also share 4-year-old son, Rhys James Carney and Michelle is also mom to daughter Owen Isabelle Landau, 17, with ex-husband Teddy Landau.)