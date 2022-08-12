The Real Reason Southern Charm's Taylor Ann Green and Shep Rose Split

Watch : Where Naomie Olindo Stands With Ex Craig Conover

This former Southern Charm relationship really has turned sour.

Taylor Ann Green confirmed on the Aug. 12 episode of Watch What Happens Live that she and her former boyfriend of two years, Shep Rose, are indeed broken up; however, there's more to the story than what's been reported thus far.

The revelation came after host Andy Cohen asked if there was one particular incident that led to the late July split. "No," Taylor responded. "What's being portrayed is not the stick that broke the camel's back."

The two have been open about their relationship struggles on Southern Charm, most of which stem from Shep's repeated infidelity and commitment issues. Even when they seem to be making progress on the current season, in confessionals Shep tends to contradict the promises he makes to Taylor, admitting he simply wants to remain a bachelor even though she's eager to get married.

Naturally, watching this back isn't easy. "I think everything that's showing nine months later is proving to be true, that that's the way he still thinks," Taylor added, noting that she's not even interested in being friends with Shep at the moment. "He wants to be, but that's having his cake and eating it too. So, no, I'm not about that. Not for right now, at least."