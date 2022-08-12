Kim Kardashian's Latest SKIMS Swim Drop Is Sculpting, Smoothing, and Ultra-Flattering

Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Shaping Swim collection is no pressure, just confidence.

By Marenah Dobin Aug 12, 2022 3:45 PMTags
Kim Kardashian SKIMS SwimCourtesy of SKIMS

Kim Kardashian is the queen of bikini photos, so of course, her fans eagerly anticipated the debut of her first SKIMS swim collection back in May 2022. Since then, Kim's brand blessed the fandom with metallic swimwear and another campaign starring the next generation of talent, with Paris JacksonBella Poarch, and Madison Bailey. SKIMS swim just keeps getting better, especially with the latest drop, which is all about shaping and sculpting.

If you adore the SKIMS shapewear for its comfortable, flattering support, the SKIMS Shaping Swim Collection is just what you need. It combines everything you love about SKIMS shapewear and swimwear. Every style is available in sizes ranging from XXS to 4X, with five stunning colorways to choose from. If you want to "Keep Up With" Kim's style, check out the pieces from her latest drop, which launches on August 12, 2022 at 12 PM ET/ 9 AM PT.

Kim Kardashian's Latest SKIMS Swimsuit Campaign Stars Paris Jackson, Bella Poarch, and Madison Bailey

SKIMS Shaping Swim Collection

SKIMS Shaping Swim Underwire One Piece

Doesn't this one-piece give you a retro vibe? It has underwire cups, wide straps, and medium coverage at the back.

$108
SKIMS

SKIMS Shaping Swim Bandeau Bikini Top and Shaping Swim Dipped Bikini Bottom

Ditch the straps and opt for this bandeau-style swim top. Wear that with the dipped bikini bottom, which has full back coverage.

$62
Top
$54
Bottom

SKIMS Shaping Swim Unlined Underwire Bikini Top and Shaping Swim High Waist Bikini Bottom

This underwire swimsuit top provides a light lift thanks to its underwire and adjustable straps. It pairs perfectly with the high-waisted bikini bottom.

$68
Top
$58
Bottom

SKIMS Shaping Swim Long Skirt

Bring glam to the beach with this maxi swim skirt, complete with a thigh-high slit.

$78
SKIMS

SKIMS Shaping Swim Tank Bikini Top

Get a little more coverage with this tankini bathing suit top.

$64
SKIMS

SKIMS Shaping Swim Short

Smooth and tone your waist with these supremely flattering swim shorts.

$58
SKIMS

SKIMS Shaping Swim Cami One Piece

This classic, flattering one-piece suit supports your core. It has thin adjustable straps and medium back coverage.

$108
SKIMS

If you're looking for more Kardashian-inspired shopping, check out these deals from Khloe Kardashian's Good American.

