YouTuber Jaclyn Hill Mourns Death of Ex-Husband Jon Hill After "Sudden Tragedy"

Makeup mogul Jaclyn Hill announced the tragic passing of her ex-husband Jon Hill on Aug. 12, writing in part, "We are all devastated by the sudden tragedy."

By Kisha Forde Aug 12, 2022 1:59 PM
MakeupYouTubeCelebrities
Jaclyn Hill is mourning the devastating loss of her ex-husband, Jon Hill.
 
The 32-year-old shared the tragic news of the musician's passing in a statement Aug. 11. "It is with profound remorse and sorrow that we must report that our beloved Andrew Jonathan Hill passed away on August 10, 2022," the statement shared to Instagram Stories read. "We are all devastated by the sudden tragedy. The Hill family requests privacy during this overtly difficult time."

 Before posting the sad announcement, Jaclyn explained that she shared the statement with her fans on behalf of Jon's family. He was 33 years old.

In May 2018, the makeup mogul announced her and Jon's decision to divorce after nearly nine years of marriage.

"Although this has been one of the hardest decisions of our lives, I know it's what is best for both of us," she said in a statement shared to Instagram at the time. "I will always have love for him, and I am so grateful for all the good times we shared together. My heart is broken by this, but I still believe in love and believe everyone has a chance for a happy ending."

Jon reflected on their relationship and subsequent split in a 2019 interview with Billboard. In his interview, Jon also opened up about his past struggles with addiction and the impact it had on their marriage, sharing that the breakup came as a "shock."

Instagram

"We were married for nine years," he told the publication. "For some reason, I was thinking about how amazing it would be to enjoy Christmas with her while being clean. She often said, 'You don't love me because you never want to do things with me.' But it was because I kept having to hide [my addiction] from her all the time."

Jon's cause of death has not been revealed.

