DWTS' Lindsay Arnold Shares Heartbreaking Reaction to False Positive Pregnancy Test

Watch : Jordan Fisher & Lindsay Arnold React to Winning "DWTS"

Lindsay Arnold's little one Sage is offering big support during a difficult time.

The Dancing With the Stars pro recently shared a video of the moment she learned she had a false positive pregnancy test and how her daughter was there for her.

The Aug. 11 TikTok began with Lindsay, 28, seeing the positive pregnancy test and celebrating with Sage, 21 months.

"Mommy has a baby in her tummy!" she exclaimed. "What do you think?"

But just a few seconds later, the video showed Lindsay crying, with Sage wiping away her tears and giving her a hug.

"When you get a positive pregnancy test and then start your [period] a few days later," the Mirror Ball champion wrote in the clip, "but your sweet daughter is there for you every step of the way."

And Lindsay is grateful for Sage's love. "My sweet girl," she captioned the post. "I don't know what I would do without her. #ttc #pregnancy #falsepositive #ttcjourney #daughterslove #momanddaughter #mybestfriend."