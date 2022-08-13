Surf's Up: How Blue Crush Inspired a Generation to Catch a Wave

Aloha, Sequel?

In 2017, Weiss wrote a pilot script for a Blue Crush TV adaptation that ultimately wasn't picked up to series by NBC. "It wasn't Anne Marie," Weiss, who created the ABC Family series Switched At Birth, shared of the project, "but it was Blue Crush the vibe."

Still, Weiss has hopes that another ride is possible for Blue Crush, especially given the love fans still have for it.

"It's always been a movie that over the years you would just realize, 'Wow, it really is sticking with people," she explained. "But now it's been a conversation. These girls are in their 30s, they grew up watching it in their teens and preteens. It shaped them a lot and it means something to them, so maybe there is a world where we would actually revisit with the same actors and characters, like a literal sequel."

During an Instagram Live in August 2020, Bosworth, Rodriguez and Lake all said they would be up for a sequel, and Rodriguez told E! News what she thinks Eden would be up to.

"I picture my character having had a kid already and having her own surfboard shop, where she sells the boards that she makes," she said. "And the girls, I mean, my God, there's just so much evolution that happens in 20 years. It would be great to explore that."

For Stockwell, he would love to explore the struggles for women in the World Surf League, including the pay disparity. Plus, he would be "able to do all kinds of things" from a technical level that weren't available in 2002. But he would also have his eyes on a bigger challenge: "I would go somewhere like Tavarua, just up the ante with an even sketchier wave."