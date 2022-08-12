90 Day Fiancé: Two Couples Are Pregnant in Couples Tell All Sneak Peek

After all these years—90 Day Fiancé still manages to surprise us.

Part one of season nine's The Couples Tell All, premiering Aug. 14 on TLC, promises to be more dramatic than ever—but don't take our word for it.

"We have a first here on 90 Day," host Shaun Robinson teases in an E! News exclusive clip. "Two folks are pregnant. I want you to raise your hand if it is you."

Of the seven possible couples, we know it's not Emily and Kobe. When Jibri points at the mother of two and asks, "Baby number three?," Emily laughs and says, "It's not me, it's not us."

Alright, we're down to six potential couples!

As for who is actually adding to their clans, you'll have to watch to find out.

There's far more than baby drama on the docket, of course.

"We have seven couples with us today. Everyone here had the same goal in mind: find their one true love," Robinson says. "Everyone here hopes they have accomplished that goal."