Labor Day Sales & Deals 2022: Shop Now & Score Up to 75% Off Pottery Barn, Coach, Lululemon & More

Doesn't it feel like summer just flew by? It seems like it was just yesterday when we brought you all the products you needed to get summer-ready, and now, Labor Day is right around corner. If you're waiting to see what kinds of sales Labor Day weekend will bring this year, we're here to tell you that you actually don't need to wait. In fact, many brands and retailers are having big summer sales, and we've rounded up the ones we think are worth shopping right now.

Labor Day is seen as a great time to shop for all things home. If that's what you're looking forward to, there are several huge sales happening right now. For instance, brands within the Pottery Barn family including PB Teen, West Elm and Williams Sonoma are holding summer warehouse sale events where you can score deals up to 75% off. Each brand has a wide selection of discounted items, and you can even find surprising clearance deals under $20. But those aren't the only great sales to shop.

We've rounded up all the can't-miss pre-Labor Day sales and deals on clothing, accessories and home. Check those out below.