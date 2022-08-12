See Greg Mathis Jr.'s Boyfriend Elliott Pop the Question on Mathis Family Matters

Greg Mathis Jr.'s longtime boyfriend Elliott Cooper has a very special question for him on the season finale of E!'s Mathis Family Matters.
"Greg, you know I love you, so I wanted to ask you something," Elliott tells Greg Jr. while at dinner with the rest of the Mathis family in this sneak peek. Kneeling down on one knee, he hands Greg Jr. a box, saying, "Take this."
As the family watches in anticipation, Elliott continues, "We've been together for a very long time. We've been through a whole lot together. I couldn't be here without you, and with that, I wanted to ask, will you…move to L.A. with me?"
The entire dinner table erupts in laughter as Greg Jr. accepts his boyfriend's proposal with an enthusiastic, "I sure will!" Inside the box is a set of matching grills, one for him and one for Elliott.
It's not long before the group realizes Greg Jr. was in on the whole thing, as he turns around with his shiny teeth and announces, "We're moving to L.A.!"
Fans of the show know that the couple had moved to California after living together in Washington D.C., and even bought a house with Greg Jr.'s sister Jade Mathis. But it wasn't until now that they decided to make the move permanent.
Expecting a marriage proposal, Camara Mathis grills Greg Jr. in a confessional, saying, "You can't take my emotions on a roller coaster like that. I mean, how rude."
Back at the dinner table, Amir Mathis asks his brother why he and Elliott chose grills to cement their latest relationship milestone. "It's more edgy," Greg Jr. says. "It's more L.A."
"I've never seen one person with a grill in L.A.," Amir responds, to which Greg Jr. jokingly claps back, "Well, that's because you hang out in the bougie part."
See the sweet moment in the clip above.
Catch the season finale of Mathis Family Matters this Sunday, Aug. 14, at 10 p.m. on E!.