Denise Dowse Receives Support From Her Insecure Family Amid Coma

As she remains hospitalized and comatose, Denise Dowse continues to receive well-wishes from fans and former co-stars.

Denise Dowse's fans and former co-stars continue to rally behind her as she remains comatose amid a severe illness.

The Insecure actress' sister Tracey Dowse had written on social media this week that the 64-year-old is in the hospital in a coma "brought on by a virulent form of meningitis" and that "her doctors do not know when she will come out of the coma as it was not medically induced."

Yvonne Orji, who played Molly on Insecure during its five-season run, wrote on her Instagram Story Aug. 11, "The entire @insecurehbo fam is praying for you #DrRhonda."

Dowse, who played Molly's therapist, Dr. Rhonda Pine, on the HBO series, had previously received well-wishes from other celebs, including another former co-star.

Ian Ziering, who starred with her on Beverly Hills, 90210 commented on her sister's post, writing, "Sending prayers and hopes for better days ahead." On the long-running '90s series, Dowse played West Beverly Hills High School vice principal Mrs. Yvonne Teasley, while the actor portrayed student Steve Sanders.

Jill Marie Jones, who starred on the '00s sitcom Girlfriends—on which Dowse guest-starred, also commented on the post with praying hand and heart emojis.

On Aug. 10, Oscar winner Viola Davis tweeted to Dowse, "Rooting for you sis!!! You are a terrific actress with so much more work to do. Praying for you."

Dowse's sister, who has said the star is her "only immediate family," has not given an update on her condition.

In her original post, posted on Facebook and Instagram, she wrote, "She is a vibrant actor and director that should have many years ahead of her. Thoughts, prayers and support are greatly appreciated."

