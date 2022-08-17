Rob Lowe, Jamie Lee Curtis, The Weeknd and More Stars Say These Nonprofits Are Making a Big Difference

Watch : Meghan Trainor Talks Ronald McDonald House Charities & Family

No act of kindness, no matter how small, is ever wasted.

From the outside looking in, Hollywood may appear to be a town focused on fame and fortune. But for many of the biggest stars in movies, TV, music and sports, being part of the public eye isn't complete without giving back to charities and nonprofits.

"I do a lot of work with charities including the Wounded Warrior Foundation and White Heart Foundation," Rob Lowe shared with E! News. "I do a lot of work in the cancer field too because I've lost family members to the disease. Susan G Komen [for the Cure] is a great place for people who want to do something there. The great thing about giving back is the more you give, the better you feel."

For some stars like NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson, they chose to use their platform to start foundations and charities of their own. But for others like Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and his wife Lauren Sorrentino, personal experiences gave them a new perspective on just how important nonprofits can be.