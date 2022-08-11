Kim Kardashian Has the Most Relatable Reaction to Taking a Shot at Kylie Jenner's Birthday

It looks like Kim Kardashian couldn't keep up during Kylie Jenner's birthday celebrations.
On Aug. 10, the SKIMS founder was amongst friends and family at a dinner party aboard a private yacht to fête the Kylie Cosmetics mogul turning 25. In a TikTok video documenting the evening, Kim—who typically doesn't drink alcohol—decided to let her hair down and indulge in an adult beverage, asking the group, "Does someone have a shot I can take?"
The question was met with cheers from the group, including Kylie as she opened her birthday presents. However, when it came time to slam back her drink, Kim's palette was less than enthusiastic.
The video, posted by Kylie on Aug. 11, hilariously showed Kim spitting her shot into a cup immediately after taking it. She then made a face as others finished their drinks.
Her relatable reaction prompted many comments from fans, with one TikTok user writing, "LMAO kim is me."
"Kim is gonna turn into a meme so fast lol," another quipped, while a third commenter joked, "I feel you Kim, can't do shots anymore."
A source close to the Kardashian-Jenner clan previously told E! News that Kylie invited Kim—as well as daughter Stormi Webster, sister Kendall Jenner and mom Kris Jenner—and a bunch of their close friends for "a very intimate and relaxing trip" to celebrate her birthday.
@kyliejenner
best bday ????? original sound - Kylie Jenner
In addition to this boozy supper, the insider said that the group "have been spending time relaxing by the pool and the beach while having drinks and quality girl time" during the getaway.
The source added of Kim, who recently broke up with Pete Davidson after less than a year of dating, "She was excited to get away with her sisters [and] celebrate Kylie. She loves a girls trip and [it] was much needed."
Shots or no shots, you're still doing amazing, sweetie!