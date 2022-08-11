Why RHOA's Kandi Burruss Is Dreading the Season 14 Reunion

Real Housewives reunions are no joke—even if you've been a star on your franchise for over a decade.
Kandi Burruss has been on The Real Housewives of Atlanta since its second season in 2009, but as she explained on the latest episode of Housewives Nightcap, she "always hates reunions."
"It makes my stomach turn whenever I go into a reunion because I hate arguing with people and I always know that it's going to be a complete back and forth," Kandi said. "This year especially, because it was a lot of people that were just coming for my neck and I didn't realize it."
That was, until she watched the episodes back. "So many people on the show had a lot of things to say that I didn't know was happening when I was standing around," Kandi added, "so obviously, that's gotta be addressed."
There's still plenty of drama to come in the meantime, though. Just last week on the Aug. 7 episode of RHOA, the "No Scrubs" songwriter got into an explosive argument with Marlo Hampton.
"The argument went way out of hand between Marlo and I," Kandi said. "It was very disrespectful on both parts. We both were going at each other. Marlo always says that she feels like she can go below the belt with people and I don't know why she feels like it's supposed to be acceptable coming from her."
That doesn't mean Kandi won't retaliate, though. "I know some people feel like 'Oh, well I have to stay above.' No, not me," Kandi continued. "If you come that way with me, you're gonna get what you came for. I'm not above it all."
Perhaps what Kandi really needs is a vacation to get away from it all—maybe even a girls trip?
Not so fast. "I don't really think that's for me," she said of the possibility to join a future season of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. "And it's not that I think there's anything wrong with it, I just feel like the people who I would have probably saw myself being on with have already done it, like Cynthia [Bailey] or Kenya [Moore]."
Season three of the Peacock spinoff is currently filming in Thailand. Kandi, meanwhile is working on yet another Bravo series: XSCAPE/SWV, set to follow the ladies of the '90s R&B groups as they reunite following their epic Verzuz performance.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)