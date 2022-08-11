Grey's Anatomy Season 19: See the 5 New Cast Members Scrub In

There are some new docs on the Grey's ital block!
Get ready for some fresh new faces in Grey's Anatomy for season 19, as five first-year surgical residents are scrubbing in for the long-running ABC drama's upcoming season. And who better to welcome the newbies to Grey Sloan Memorial than one of the show's O.G. cast members.
James Pickens J., who plays Dr. Richard Webber on the series, shared a photo of himself and the quintet smiling in their scrubs on Instagram. He captioned the Aug, 10 post, "Let's give a warm welcome to the new Interns of the Grey's family, excited for season 19."
Among the new additions to Grey's ensemble cast are Niko Terho as Lucas Adams, who comes from a family of surgeons and is determined to prove himself; Adelaide Kane as Jules Millin, who was raised by artist/hippies who were consumed by drugs "and somehow emerged as the only real grown-up in the family"; and Midori Francis as Mika Yasuda, a middle child with eight siblings who is used to being overlooked and underestimated.
Rounding out the quintet are Harry Shum Jr., who will play Daniel "Blue" Kwan, a sharp-witted, impatient and brilliant resident who is "generous by nature but competitive to a fault", and Alexis Floyd as Simone Griffin, a highly intelligent, overachieving young woman who grew up in Seattle who has a complicated history with the hospital.
But the teaching program shakeup isn't the only drama in store for season 19. Season 18 of Grey's Anatomy left the futures of much of the cast up in the air including Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson), Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.), Teddy Altman (Kim Raver) and Owen Hunt (Kevin Mckidd). Meanwhile, the series will also see a whole lot less of Meredith Grey this season as star Ellen Pompeo will appear in a "limited capacity," appearing in just eight episodes.
Looks like our new residents might have some big gloves to fill.
Grey's Anatomy season 19 will premiere Oct. 6 on ABC.