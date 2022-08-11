Florence Pugh Teases Chilling New Footage of Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling Movie

Watch : Harry Styles & Florence Pugh Get Cozy in BED! Harry Styles & Florence Pugh Get Cozy in BED!

Don't worry, darling: Florence Pugh is here to with another look at Olivia Wilde's highly anticipated movie.

On Aug. 11, the British actress—who stars opposite of Harry Styles in the upcoming Don't Worry Darling—dropped new footage from the psychological thriller on Instagram. In an eight-second clip, Pugh and Styles' characters are seen cuddling in bed before the footage cuts to a group of mysterious pale figures menacingly creeping toward the camera. Creepy!

"'Not everyone gets this opportunity…'" Florence wrote in the caption. "Not long now! Only in theatres September 23rd #dontworrydarling."

Wilde also posted the clip on her own Instagram page, writing, "Look closely."

Directed by Wilde, the film also stars Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne, Nick Kroll and Chris Pines. Set in the 1950s, the story centers around Alice (Pugh) and Jack (Styles), a married couple who living in an experimental company town that houses the men who work for a top-secret project and their families.