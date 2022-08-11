Florence Pugh Teases Chilling New Footage of Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling Movie

Don't worry, darling: Florence Pugh is here to with another look at Olivia Wilde's highly anticipated movie.
On Aug. 11, the British actress—who stars opposite of Harry Styles in the upcoming Don't Worry Darling—dropped new footage from the psychological thriller on Instagram. In an eight-second clip, Pugh and Styles' characters are seen cuddling in bed before the footage cuts to a group of mysterious pale figures menacingly creeping toward the camera. Creepy!
"'Not everyone gets this opportunity…'" Florence wrote in the caption. "Not long now! Only in theatres September 23rd #dontworrydarling."
Wilde also posted the clip on her own Instagram page, writing, "Look closely."
Directed by Wilde, the film also stars Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne, Nick Kroll and Chris Pines. Set in the 1950s, the story centers around Alice (Pugh) and Jack (Styles), a married couple who living in an experimental company town that houses the men who work for a top-secret project and their families.
"But when cracks in their idyllic life begin to appear, exposing flashes of something much more sinister lurking beneath the attractive façade, Alice can't help questioning exactly what they're doing in Victory, and why," according to a synopsis on the film's website. "Just how much is Alice willing to lose to expose what's really going on in this paradise?"
During CinemaCon in April, Wilde called the project a "love letter to movies that push the boundaries of our imagination."
"I want you to imagine a life where you have everything you could want," she said, per Variety. "What would it take for you to give up that life, that perfect life. What are you really willing to sacrifice to do what's right? Are you willing to dismantle the system that's designed to serve you? That's the big question at the center of Don't Worry Darling."
While fans will just have to wait and see how Pugh's character will answer that question, one thing is for sure: Wilde has nothing but praise for the movie's leading man. During her CinemaCon presentation, the filmmaker raved that Styles—who she's been dating for more than a year—is "nothing short of a revelation in this part."
And in February 2021, Wilde penned a sweet tribute to the "As It Was" singer and thanked him for joining the film.
"Little known fact: most male actors don't want to play supporting roles in female-led films. The industry has raised them to believe it lessens their power (i.e financial value) to accept these roles, which is one of the reasons it's so hard to get financing for movies focusing on female stories," she wrote on Instagram. "Enter: @harrystyles, our 'Jack.' Not only did he relish the opportunity to allow for the brilliant @florencepugh to hold center stage as our 'Alice,' but he infused every scene with a nuanced sense of humanity."
She added, "He didn't have to join our circus, but he jumped on board with humility and grace, and blew us away every day with his talent, warmth, and ability to drive backwards."