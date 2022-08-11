Melanie Lynskey Says a Psychic Predicted Yellowjackets Would be a Hit

Watch : Melanie Lynskey on Crystal Kung Minkoff's "Brave" Eating Disorder Discussion

The success of Yellowjackets came as a surprise to nearly everybody—but not Melanie Lynskey!

Lynskey, who was nominated for an Emmy for her portrayal of Shauna on the first season of the breakout Showtime drama, was made aware of the future triumph thanks to a bit of clairvoyance.

"This sounds so crazy, but I talked to a psychic, who I love, and she told me this was gonna happen," the actress told InStyle Aug. 9. "It had been months and months since we shot the pilot, and she said, 'That show's gonna get picked up and it's gonna be really big, and you're gonna enter into a time in your career that you thought, if this didn't happen when you were 25, it was never going to happen...It's about to happen.'"

We might need to get this psychic's number.

"I was like, 'I just don't think that's possible, thank you so much,'" Lynskey said, adding, "She can't always be right."