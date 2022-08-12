The MixtapE! Presents Alicia Keys, Jake Miller, Anitta and More New Music Musts

Watch : Alicia Keys Praises the "Truly Inspirational" Oprah Winfrey

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.

It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)

As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!

Some songs are automatic keepers.

On Aug. 12, Jake Miller kicked off the weekend by releasing a feel-good song about taking care of the one you love.

"It's a really fun summer song and music video that we shot a few weeks ago," Jake told E! News on the "Keep Her" release day. "It's just such a fun video starring my girlfriend. We had the best time creating the concept and planning every detail. We did all the costumes and the makeup ourselves. We ran around Los Angeles just doing reckless stuff dressed up as old people. It was just a really fun time."