Free People 1-Day Only Sale: These 5 Fan-Fave Denim Styles Are on Sale for $50 & They're Selling Out Fast

Free People fans, it's time to do some shopping. For one day only, Free People is holding a sale on five of their best-selling denim styles. Regardless of the original price, everything included is on sale for $50! Considering some of these styles are listed between $130-$150, you're getting an amazing deal. With fall right around the corner, it's a great time to score a pair of trendy jeans at a really good price.

The sale includes straight leg styles, overalls, ultra-high waist and low-rise fits, colored denim and more. One of our standouts are the Straight Shooter Jeans that come from their CRVY jean collection. Each piece was designed to be figure-flattering and asset-enhancing to fit your curves nicely. It also features a contoured waistband that hugs your waist and leaves no gap. The Straight Shooter Jeans in particular have a size range of 24 to 35, and they're originally $128. To get them for $50 is an amazing deal.

Here are the five denim styles that are on sale at Free People today (and today only!). Some styles and sizes are selling out, so be sure to shop while you still can.