Free People 1-Day Only Sale: These 5 Fan-Fave Denim Styles Are on Sale for $50 & They're Selling Out Fast

Free People fans, it's time to do some shopping. For one day only, Free People is holding a sale on five of their best-selling denim styles. Regardless of the original price, everything included is on sale for $50! Considering some of these styles are listed between $130-$150, you're getting an amazing deal. With fall right around the corner, it's a great time to score a pair of trendy jeans at a really good price.
The sale includes straight leg styles, overalls, ultra-high waist and low-rise fits, colored denim and more. One of our standouts are the Straight Shooter Jeans that come from their CRVY jean collection. Each piece was designed to be figure-flattering and asset-enhancing to fit your curves nicely. It also features a contoured waistband that hugs your waist and leaves no gap. The Straight Shooter Jeans in particular have a size range of 24 to 35, and they're originally $128. To get them for $50 is an amazing deal.
Here are the five denim styles that are on sale at Free People today (and today only!). Some styles and sizes are selling out, so be sure to shop while you still can.
Free People CRVY Straight Shooter Jeans
Free People's CRVY Collection features jeans intended to "fit in all the right places." These classic Straight Shooter Jeans from the CRVY Collection feature a high-rise fit and a straight leg. It comes in black and a light wash. It's originally $128, but it's on sale today for just $50.
Free People Carina High-Rise Flare Jeans
Show off your sense of style in these statement-making high-rise flare jeans. They feature an "ultra-high rise," seamed paneling all throughout and come in a dark and medium wash. Like the above, these jeans are $128 originally. It's a popular style that's selling out fast!
Free People Maggie Mid-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
According to the description, the Maggie Mid-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans were designed to be the "epitome of cool-girl chic." There are over 10 washes and colors to choose from including black, moss green and rare sienna. They're originally $78 but on sale today for $50.
Free People Camilla Slim Flare Overalls
Free People took your average pair of overalls and added their own signature style to it with the Camilla Slim Flare Overalls. It comes in two washes and sizes range from XS to XL. It's originally $148, but on sale now for $50.
CRVY Flip The Script Low-Rise Jeans
These retro-cool low-rise jeans are part of Free People's CRVY denim line, which was made to give you the most flattering and comfortable fit. Sizes are available in regular and short, and sizes range from 24 to 35.
