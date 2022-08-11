Kathy Hilton Facing Backlash for Confusing Lizzo With Gabourey Sidibe as Precious

Watch : Kathy Hilton Weighs In on Kyle Richards' RHOBH Future

Kathy Hilton may be known for making funny blunders on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but her latest gaffe isn't exactly a laughing matter.

In fact, many fans have taken to social media to express their disappointment with the reality TV star after her appearance on the Aug. 10 episode of Watch What Happens Live. During a round of "Will Kathy Know Them?"—a game that asked her to identify celebrities using only their photo—Lizzo's face popped up on the big screen. Though Kathy initially implied that she recognized the singer, she ultimately blurted out, "Precious?"

It was unclear if Kathy was specifically referring to the fictional character of the same name from the 2009 film Precious or the actress who portrayed her, Gabourey Sidibe. Other viewers have suggested that Kathy also could've been thinking of model Precious Lee. Regardless, the response didn't sit well with many.

As TV Personality Kalen Allen tweeted, "That Kathy Hilton clip is messed up and y'all know it is. Lizzo minds her own business but all people do is make her a joke and this time it wasn't even intentional. This time she caught a stray and I wish someone would've stepped up and said something."