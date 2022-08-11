Vince Camuto Flash Sale: Get These $99 Top-Selling Sandals For $35 Today Only

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Shoes make the outfit, don't you think? You can wear the same clothes and totally change up your vibe with a different pair of shoes. Plus, it's really so important to invest in high-quality shoes. You need to feel supported and comfortable throughout the day. No one has time to be bogged down (or possibly injured) by uncomfortable shoes. If you are in the mood to shop, Vince Camuto has footwear that's reliable, durable, and in style. What more could you want? Well, a discount would be nice, right?
Today only, there's a major deal on one of the brand's top-selling styles. The Vince Camuto Semtera Woven-Strap Sandal typically costs $99, but you get a pair for just $35. That's a $65 discount. These shoes are a total must-have because of their versatility. They work great for a casual setting or if you have to dress up. They strike the perfect balance of polish and comfort. There are five gorgeous colors to choose from.
If you adore these shoes, today is the day to shop. You can only get this discount for 24 hours.
Vince Camuto Semtera Woven-Strap Sandal
These open-toe shoes have a square toe with woven straps. These 1.5-inch heels are available in five versatile colorways.
If you need a little more convincing before you shop, check out these rave reviews from Vince Camuto shoppers.
Vince Camuto Semtera Woven-Strap Sandal Reviews
A customer raved, "I was looking for a pair of comfortable sandals that could be casual or dressy and the Semtera sandal is it!! I bought these in blue since I didn't have that color and I love them. They are comfortable plus stylish. I can wear them with shorts or a dress and I can't wait to wear them out!"
"I bought these sandals because I love their colors and they are super comfortable, I can walk for hours and survive," someone said.
Another reviewed, "The shoes are very comfortable. I love them this is my second pair."
Someone else wrote, "This sandal fits true to size. I love that the braided band is not to puffy but is wide enough for support. I got the brown ones, I can wear them with anything. Very comfy too."
A shopper raved, "I love these sandals so comfortable, with the heel being just the right height for everyday use!"
A Vince Camuto shopper explained, "It doesn't squeeze my foot, and the heel is just the right height. I purchased 2 more pairs in different colors for summer. They go great with with my jeans and sundresses. I recommend this sandal."
A customer shared, "Amazing shoe! I've been looking for a nude heel for so long and I'm so glad I finally found one. These are the perfect height for me to wear all night and have zero pain!"
