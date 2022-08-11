Meet the Actress Playing Adult Van in Yellowjackets Season 2

Watch : Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows

Meet the actress playing the adult version of Van in season two of Yellowjackets.

Showtime announced Aug. 11 that Servant's Lauren Ambrose will join the stacked cast for season two of the Emmy-nominated series, which follows a girls soccer team stranded in the woods following a plane crash and the survivors' lives more than two decades later. The Six Feet Under alum will play the adult Vanessa "Van" Palmer. Liv Hewson who plays the teen version, has also been upped to a series regular after recurring during season one.

While season one focused on just four Yellowjackets as adults, the finale hinted that more of their teammates survived their time in the woods. Stars Juliette Lewis, Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci and Tawny Cypress recently added fuel to the fire by teasing an upcoming casting announcement during a Q&A with The Hollywood Reporter.

During their chat, Lewis said, "Wait, Melanie, didn't you say that on our chain, that someone we like is cast to be..." But before the women could share who, Ricci added, "We don't know for sure. That's what we've heard was close to happening."

Could Ambrose be the person they were talking about? Or are there more announcements in our future? Well, co-creator Ashley Lyle teased to The Wrap that a grown-up Lottie will be announced soon.