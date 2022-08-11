Prince Frederik & Princess Mary of Denmark's Son Moves to New School Amid Former Academy's Scandal

Watch : Prince Harry & Meghan's FIRST Public Appearance With Royal Family

Denmark's Prince Christian, the second in line to the throne, is getting a fresh start to his education.

Crown Prince Frederik and Princess Mary's eldest child will attend a new school, following allegations of sexual abuse and bullying at Herlufsholm boarding school, where he attended.

The 16-year-old is set to begin studying at Ordrup Gymnasium high school in Gentofte, while his sister Princess Isabella, 15, who was initially supposed to join her brother at Herlufsholm, has been enrolled at Ingrid Jespersens high school in Copenhagen, the Danish Royal House said in a statement on Aug. 7. The confirmation of Christian and Isabella's new educational pursuits come months after the Royal Family removed Christian from his school after the allegations surfaced.

"We are deeply shaken by the reports that have come out about Herlufsholm recently," Frederik and Mary said in a statement in June. "We have also made it clear that, as parents of a child at the school, we expect that the school will do what it must do to rectify the unacceptable conditions."