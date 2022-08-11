Savannah Guthrie Nearly Misses Today After Oversleeping "Big Time"

Savannah Guthrie's frantic journey to make it to work on time is all too relatable.
On Aug. 8, the Today co-anchor, 50, documented her hectic journey to the NBC morning show on social media, after revealing she'd accidentally overslept.
Savannah shared a selfie on her Instagram Stories from her ride to the show, which starts at 7 a.m. ET, with the caption, "overslept big time. It's 6:34 am and I'm still in the car." Six minutes later, she gave another update, showing that she was getting her hair and makeup done by "miracle workers."
At "6:54 am-ish," Savannah said in a video while walking into the Today studio, "This is a miracle. I'm going to make it!"
She then joined her co-anchor, Craig Melvin, at the desk just in time to do the local news tease. After Savannah reminded viewers that Hoda Kotb had the day off, Craig jokingly replied, "You almost had the morning off as well," adding, "Savannah Guthrie rolled in about 15 minutes ago. She overslept! She is normal!"
She responded, "Fifteen minutes ago with no hair, no makeup, it was a terrifying sight, but some miracle workers upstairs rolled me in, and I'm very happy to be here."
Later in the show, Craig showed the viewers "video proof" of Savannah "racing into Studio 1A" minutes before the segment started.
"You know what's crazy about that," she said. "That wasn't even an hour ago. That was 35 minutes ago. No hair, no makeup—just a big ole mess. Coming in hot!"
(E! and Today are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)